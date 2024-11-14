Veterans town hall in Cookeville educates on VA benefit programs

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During this week of Veteran's Day, Tennessee Tech partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host a town hall for local veterans.

The event was organized to educate veterans on all the programs available to them, including the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Women Veterans Program and more. The focus was largely on providing education, healthcare and disability compensation.

"It makes me feel important - that they care, they actually care," said William Boosel, a 16-year Army veteran.

Veterans could also enroll in VA Healthcare, check the status of benefit claims, and talk to local VA representatives face-to-face Wednesday.

"For them to go around and do it locally so everyone has a chance to come in and talk to them is great," added Boosel.

If you're one of the around 200,000 veterans in Middle Tennessee, you can learn more about these benefits.

