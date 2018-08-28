Vice Mayoral Runoff Election May Lead To More Elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville could have a seventh county wide election in 2018 if Jim Shulman wins the race for vice mayor.

The Vice Mayor race cost Davidson County $750,000.

If Jim Shulman's at-large council seat opens, it would be up on the November 6 general election. Since it's a county wide election, there's a chance it could draw a number of potential candidates. If none of the candidates get at least 50 percent of the vote, it would lead to another runoff election in December.

Nashville is already in a record year for elections. There will be six elections, but a seventh would force the city to have to find money to pay for it.

Jamie Hollin is an attorney who worked with council members to find a solution to the problem. They suggested Davidson county adopt instant runoff voting. It would allow voters to label their picks in order of preference rather than choosing just one candidate. It was narrowly voted down in council.

"[The] instant runoff voting charter amendment did not happen," said Hollin. "So, in the likelihood of there being a runoff, now there's your $750,000, one-off, stand-alone election in December."

If Sheri Weiner wins the vice mayor election, her district 22 council seat won't be up for election in November.