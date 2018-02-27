Vice President Mike Pence Visits Nashville Tuesday
VP To Address NRB At Gaylord Opryland
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Nashville Tuesday. He will be addressing the National Religious Broadcasters at their annual convention held at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
Pence is scheduled to land in Air Force Two at Berry Field at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. Then, he will travel to the convention center for his speech, which is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m.
Details of the Vice President's departure have not been released.
Metro Nashville Government and Police Department have not released any details of road closures due to the Vice President's visit, for safety reasons. However, Metro Nashville Police tweeted Monday that people should expect traffic delays between the airport and Opryland Hotel midday.
Metro Transit Authority said some bus routes may be impacted in the afternoon.
Vice President Pence is headed to Music City! That means rolling road closures between the airport and Opryland. We know he's landing around noon but his departure has not been made public. It'll likely be during late rush hr though 6-7 pm #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/aeI929w4h9— Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) February 27, 2018
TDOT said it will be disabling its traffic cameras from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NewsChannel 5 will have a crew inside the convention to bring our viewers coverage of the Vice President's address. Look for that livestream on NewsChannel5.com at about 1 p.m.