Vicki Yates hosts 18th annual Hike for Safe Haven, organization dedicated to eliminating family homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Safe Haven Family Shelter held its 18th annual Hike for Safe Haven on Saturday, and the host was none other than NewsChannel 5's own Vicki Yates!

The hiking event was held at Percy Warner Park and boasted a wealth of family-friendly outdoor activities. The fundraiser is held each year to benefit the Safe Haven Family Shelter, which bills itself as the premier shelter-to-housing program in Middle Tennessee that accommodates families experiencing homelessness.

The free event was pet and stroller-friendly as well. Included fun involved: hiking on paved trails, food, live music, children's activities and more.

Though the event was completely free to enjoy, hikers who donated $35 or more received a t-shirt.

For those unable to be physically present but who still wished to participate, the event offered a "Hike Your Way" opportunity, in which those interested could walk on treadmills or in their home trails or neighborhoods and share photos on social media.

Safe Haven has 37 years of experience working to combat family homelessness with proactive programs, evidence-based practices and trauma-informed care.

It operates under a housing-first model and provides services to families with the goal of lasting self-sufficiency, stable employment, and secured housing.

For more information about Safe Haven, you can visit the organization's website.