Vicki Yates to retire after more than three decades at NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than three decades, anchor Vicki Yates has brought class, kindness, integrity and strong work ethic to NewsChannel 5 every day. Now it's time for a new chapter: retirement.

Vicki joined the NewsChannel 5 team in 1990 and in the years that followed, won multiple awards for her anchoring and longtime franchise "School Patrol," which profiles schools, students, and teachers across Middle Tennessee. Vicki has been on the front lines of wall-to-wall breaking news more times than we can count -- delivering calm, reassuring messages to viewers in times of crisis like the tornado outbreak of 1998 and most recently, the tragic shooting at The Covenant School.

Vicki is an inspiration to many young journalists not only leading by example, but encouraging and mentoring others. She also has a servant's heart: lending her free time to causes -- many of which serve single moms and struggling families. At NewsChannel 5, we know her as the epitome of style (you should see her shoe collection!) and unwavering kindness (she brings in cookies for her co-workers every Friday).

Vicki's last day at NewsChannel 5 is June 2nd, 2023. In retirement, Vicki hopes to travel and spend a lot more time with her family.