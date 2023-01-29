Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue

Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.

The victim is 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore. Police say he owned short-term rentals in Nashville and North Carolina.

Saturday, Police were notified by a passerby who saw Moore on the street.

Before arriving to the scene at Cherokee Avenue, Police were responding to a report of a White SUV with blood on its exterior parked in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue. They were able to link the SUV with the stabbing victim.

The investigation into Moore's murder remains open.