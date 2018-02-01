Victim Identified In Fatal Hendersonville House Fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities have identified a man who was killed and a woman who was injured in a large fire at a home in Hendersonville.

The fire happened on Elnora Drive by Luna Lane around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday, officials identified the man who was killed as 76-year-old Thomas C. McClendon.

The female who was injured in the fire, Bonnie McClendon, has been recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The fire was determined by investigators to be unintentional.

Images from the scene showed thick smoke and flames coming from the top and back of the home. Crews said they were on the scene within three minutes and worked to knock the fire down and make entry into the home.

Firefighters said there was zero visibility in the home with extreme heat.

Officials said Bonnie McClendon was pulled from the back of the house by people who saw the fire and heard her screaming.

"They are personal friends of mine," Chief Bush said. "That does hit a little bit harder, but it's part of the job. I don't like this part of the job." He added he spent time with the family to offer them the support they need.

Officials have planned to honor those people who pulled Bonnie from the home as heroes. The chief said the flames were so intense that even firefighters had trouble navigating through it.