Victims identified in fatal Wednesday night car crash at Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The victims in Wednesday night's car crash at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Ashland City Highway have been identified as Bobby Raines Jr., Jason Clouse and Terry Bohanon.

Raines, of Ashland City, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Hatchback at 6:30 p.m. when he crashed into Bohanon's Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Bohanan had been making a left turn onto Old Hickory Boulevard when Raines's excessive speed caused a collision.

Raines's passenger, Clouse, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Raines died at the scene, with no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment.

Bohanon and Clouse were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.