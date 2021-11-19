Video of TN Voices shares how to go from 'languishing to flourishing'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’ve felt like you were in a fog over the last 19 months, TN Voices has a video you need to watch on the meaning of languishing.

What’s different about the events we’ve seen and experiences of years past, is that it almost feels like there’s no break. We’ve gone nearly two years processing one traumatic event after another and sometimes those feelings linger.

Between the pandemic, the March 2020 tornadoes, the Christmas Day bombing, and social justice movements, people have had a lot to process. Some may have already had mental health concerns and these events compounded the issue.

TN Voices put together a video to help others understand the anxiety you’re feeling should be taken seriously.

"We said this is it. This is our moment to talk to the community about what that feeling is and how they can move forward," said Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices.

You know the feeling. That anxious, lonely, foggy, and unmotivated sensation that seems to linger over time. This video recognizes the condition but goes one step further in explaining how to go from languishing to flourishing.

"We wanted to share good stories. Stories of hope, stories of resilience, stories of people who said, 'I went through something, but I got through it,'" Harris said.

Click on this link for helpful self-care tips and what you can say to loved ones to help with processing traumatic experiences. You can click on this link for the full video. TN Voices also launched a podcast called CAN+DID featuring "stories of people who have overcome mental health challenges, as well as those who have helped people overcome mental health challenges."

Tips for self-care include:



Taking 10 minutes each day to meditate.

Joining social groups that meet regularly.

Spending less time on social media.

Working out more often.

If it’s someone you know who needs help, try using supporting words like:



"You are really strong to talk about this."

"I know that must have been hard for you."

"Do you need some time and space?"

"I’m proud of you."

"I’m here for you."

It may be called self-care, but sometimes without help, we turn to other ways of coping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mental health issues related to the pandemic became a driving force behind the record number of overdose deaths this year. They estimate more than 100,000 people lost their lives to an overdose between April 2020 and April 2021.

It may feel like one thing after another, but Harris says there are always people willing to help so you don’t have to be alone.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction treatment, you can call Tennessee REDLINE 24/7 at 1-800-889-9789.