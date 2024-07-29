Video shows near disaster after motorcyclist drives between cars in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They are an "absolute menace."

That's the word from both police and the helpless motorists who find themselves victimized by motorcycle drivers splitting between cars.

It's happening more these days. You're on a busy road, and then out of nowhere, a speeding motorcycle comes tearing right past you.

New dashcam video I obtained is enough to give anyone pause.

It shows a motorcyclist speeding down White Bridge Pike on Sunday, and he does something police call splitting.

That's splitting the lane, and then barely squeezing between two cars. And in this case, the cyclist knocked off a piece of a rearview mirror.

The witness who shot the video on dash cam said the guy then sped away leaving the startled motorists behind.

"He literally just took off going like 100 mph. I know he knew it was wrong he hit somebody and didn't care and he just took off."

The practice of lane splitting is illegal in Tennessee and can bring a hefty fine for reckless driving.

Of course, violators like this guy could lose much more cash.

"He obviously doesn't value his life very much," said Phyliss Williams with the Tennessee Regional Safety Council. She has spent three decades teaching driver safety and said such stunts have produced plenty of deaths.

And, it's maddening for other drivers since there's very little you can do, but simply be on alert.

"You are out there with people who don't know what they are doing."

And, that puts everyone's life at risk on the roads.

Whether motorcycles or cars, police said the problem is getting worse and when they catch you they'll prosecute.

Williams said there are many reasons for such behavior on the roads.

One she laments is the demise of driver's education in schools.

