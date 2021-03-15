Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have released body camera video after an officer shot a woman who investigators say charged at police with a pickaxe.

Police are providing media availability to discuss the video of the shooting, which happened Friday evening on Greer Road.

Warning: Some may consider the video below disturbing

Police have identified the woman as Melissa Wooden. They said she remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said the department is in the process of deploying body-worn cameras but not all officers in the Madison precinct have been equipped yet. However, Field Training Officer Ben Williams had been issued a body camera and was wearing it at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, MNPD said a 33-year-old woman reported that she was armed and wanted police to shoot her. First responders began talking to her, but police said the situation escalated.

Police said officers tased her, but she charged towards an officer with a pickaxe, at which point she was shot by another officer. None of the officers were injured.

Aaron said in the coming days, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate the shooting. The police department will also conduct an internal review.