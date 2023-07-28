VIDEO: Uber driver who was attacked by passenger relieved after police identify suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As fists flew in the air, Uber driver Reginald Pierre said he was looking forward to the first weekend in May, because many high-profile events were happening in the city.

"That's the night I could make money. Taylor Swift was here," he said.

But on the first ride of the night on May 5 things took a dark turn. Video from inside Pierre's car shows him being brutally attacked by a passenger Metro Nashville Police Department officials have identified as Steven Wade Shalibu, 57.

"I mean he's a big guy, the way he holds me by my neck. And he kept pulling me back. Anything could happen you know," Pierre said.

Pierre — an Uber driver for six years — said he picked up Shalibu and another woman together. Immediately when entering his car they started arguing.

The woman asked Shalibu to pull over.

Pierre says the attack happened after pulling into a Walgreens parking lot on the corner of Charlotte and White Bridge Pike. Shalibu is seen yelling and hitting Pierre. He also takes his phone, so Pierre is unable to call the police. Outside, he continues hitting Pierre.

"He punched me at the time and then I fell. I don't know what's going on. I don't know where he's going. I don't know what happened to him," Pierre said.

The woman gets back into Pierre's car and calls Shalibu.

"Hey, whatever you do don't call an Uber. Just go to a hotel. Pay for it in cash. Honey, I'm trying to help you. He just called the police," she is heard saying on the phone.

Court documents show Shalibu has a criminal past. He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation back in March 2021. However, the case was dismissed at the request of the state. Shalibu is charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call.

Even after two months, Pierre is still recovering from the incident and is now looking at hospital bills that piled up.

"I cannot sit straight because of my tailbone and this left hand. I can't touch anything. Until now it's still hurting," he said.

Pierre immigrated from Haiti to Nashville to help his family and said he was back on the road. He has increased his safety measures and hopes something like this doesn't happen to anyone else.

If you would like to help Pierre with his medical expenses he can be reached by email: mylordmylife62@gmail.com