Vigil held for father killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saying goodbye is never easy. On Christmas Day, Stephanie Spaunhorst was forced to say it to her high school sweetheart.

"A chaplain had called, and he said there was an incident and he didn't make it," Stephanie said.

The father of five was shot and killed on I-24 while on his way home to Greenbrier.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers say Stephanie's husband Christopher Spaunhorst was the victim of a road rage incident.

"At this point in time, we feel 100% certain that Christopher's death is going to be at no fault of his own. We feel confident that this was a road rage incident that spun out of control and ultimately led to his homicide," said Lt. Brent Gibson, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: The gunshots that killed Chris Spaunhorst came from this black sedan with chrome trim. The car may have damage; its unclear whether it hit Spaunhorst's truck. Again, this happened at noon on Sun, I-24 west. Have info on the car? Please📞615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/guiVGZuM4y — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2022

The homicide has upended Stephanie's world. Officials say it could repeat itself if the person responsible isn't caught.

"This could have been your family. This could've been your children. This could've been your husband or your wife. So that's why we're asking for you to come forward and tell us what you know," Gibson said.

Christopher's friends and family are making a similar plea asking that if you have any information about the case or about the black Kia Optima police are looking for, you call police.

"It's like a puzzle. Even the smallest pieces put the puzzle together," Stephanie said.

Stephanie said her husband didn't deserve this and will continue to hold on to the power of prayer until justice is served.

"He was a great daddy. I mean, he'd done whatever the kids wanted to do, whatever I wanted to do. He liked to fish and he would take our kids fishing," she said.