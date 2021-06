Friends and family gathered outside in the Gulch for a candlelight vigil to remember a man shot and killed outside of Bar Louie.

Timothy Fields, 30, was killed Friday. Metro Police officials say he stepped out to get a cigarette when he got into an argument with a man and was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Berwin Freeman Junior, 26, surrendered to police earlier this week and was charged with criminal homicide in the case.