Vigil held for missing teen out of Hendersonville with autism

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year after a teen diagnosed with autism vanished a year ago, a crowd gathered to light hope in the hearts of each other.

Brad Meshell who has son of his own diagnosed with autism helped the dad of Sebastian Rogers over the year since his disappearance.

"He wasn't that kid he loved being at home he loved his family," said Meshell. "In this day and age walking through a neighborhood disappearing without a trace no cameras nobody and then having a three to four day five to ten mile search."

He has spent the last year since Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his home his Hendersonville home searching.

"The what, if, why, who, when, I think those are the stabbing wounds that continue to stab you every single day," said Meshell.

Meshell runs a nonprofit called Jacob's Audible which helps families with children diagnosed with autism find resources in Nashville.

He believes someone when someone knows what happened to the then 15-year-old.

"There comes a spot where it's like if you know something enough is enough let's bring him home," said Meshell. "We need to act like this happened yesterday that's the kind of energy and power we need to put towards this case."

The Sumner County Sheriff's office continues to investigate Sebastian's disappearance but nothing leads them to a criminal investigation.

