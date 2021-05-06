Vigil planned for Jacob Griffin, who was shot, killed by Metro police in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville organization that advocates for people experiencing homelessness is hosting a vigil to remember the life of a 23-year-old man who was killed by police in South Nashville.

Jacob Griffin was fatally shot by an officer Saturday after his mother called 911 for help. She told officers her son has schizophrenia, had a gun and could be dangerous.

In a statement, Open Table Nashville said instead of Griffin being treated as a human being in need of care he was treated as a threat to be neutralized.

Griffin was living on a plot of land behind a Goodwill near Nolensville Pike where he was previously employed. His mother told dispatchers he had been texting her threats to kill her and others along with pictures of a full magazine of bullets. Police say Griffin had a gun but refused to surrender it.

Police tried to negotiate with Griffin but eventually used distraction devices, hard foam rounds and eventually a K-9 unit to get him into custody.

Griffin fired his gun twice - and that's when a SWAT officer fired back. His mother believes her son should still be alive today.

That message is echoed in a statement by Open Table Nashville, which says in part, "we know what works, and it’s not treating human beings as threats to be neutralized. Both research and our personal experience has taught us that what works is trauma-informed care. It’s building trust and rapport. It’s active and reflective listening, offering support and resources, connecting and coming alongside the person."

The organization also asked why Nashville hasn't invested in crisis response teams that don’t involve police officers.

Open Table Nashville is hosting a vigil for Griffin on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill at Nolensville Pike and Concord Road.

You can read the full statement by Open Table Nashville below: