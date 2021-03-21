Vigil planned in Nashville to mourn victims on Atlanta spa shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three candlelight vigils will be held around Tennessee on Sunday night, including one in Nashville at Public Square Park, to mourn the deaths of eight people who were shot and killed in the Atlanta spa shootings.

On Tuesday, seven women and one man were killed at two spa locations in the Atlanta area. The victims include six Asian American women.

The killings in Atlanta come after recent reports of Asian Americans being attacked since coronavirus first entered the United States, the Associated Press reported.

Organizers of Sunday's vigils say the purpose is to stand against racism and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The vigil will start at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

The deadly spa shootings have left many in the community concerned. Officials with API Middle Tennessee, one of the organizations hosting the vigil, wrote in a statement they will continue to move forward in solidarity and provide healing spaces for members of API communities and allies to process the fear and pain we hold.

Organizers ask any attendees to wear a mask to the event and practice social distancing.

Similar vigils will be held on Sunday night at Krutch Park in Knoxville and Shelby Farms Park in Memphis.