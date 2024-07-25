Vigil scheduled in Hartsville to pray for the recovery of injured THP trooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people are planning to come together in Hartsville for a vigil to pray for the recovery of the THP trooper.

This comes nearly a week after police say Trooper Adam Cothron was shot in a traffic stop in Putnam County.

Hartsville is about an hour away from Nashville, just east of Gallatin. There's a cafe there on East Main Street called Dillehays. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, that's where plans are in place for people in that community to come out, lock hands and pray for Trooper Cothron, his family, the medical team that's currently treating him and the other troopers impacted by his shooting.

Tomorrow will make a week since he was shot and taken to the hospital. That local community has been on a roller coaster of emotions ever since he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both suspects have been arrested and were in court yesterday. Braze Rucker's bond is set at $1 million and the bond for Timothy Davis Jr., the driver of the car in the traffic stop, was set at $3 million.

For tomorrow's event organizers say if you would like to bring a card to support Adam and his family you can do so. They will accept them on his behalf and make sure he gets them.

Donations will be also accepted.

