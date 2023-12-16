Volunteer opportunities to help with tornado cleanup.

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been one week since a total of eight tornadoes hit Tennessee and Kentucky. Six lives were lost, while thousands of buildings and homes were destroyed.

Cleanup efforts have been happening all week long and will continue into the weekend.

Hands on Nashville is looking for volunteers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to help with debris removal, canvassing damaged homes with assistance information and handing out essential items to survivors. They’re looking for 100 volunteers to fill these spots.

They're especially looking for bilingual volunteers who can speak both English and Spanish for some of the communities.

There are also plenty of opportunities for cleanup efforts in Clarksville.

Mosaic Church is organizing the continued efforts. When you register on their site, you’ll get texts and emails with opportunities to volunteer.

It’s important to note that even if all volunteer spots fill up this weekend, there will still be plenty in the coming weeks and months so be sure to keep an eye out for those.

