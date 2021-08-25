Volunteer search crews team up for recovery efforts after flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers from across Tennessee donated their time and heavy machinery to search downstream for the remaining three victims of this weekend's flood.

The volunteers joined Humphreys County deputies as they combined resources to remove debris from a nearby creek. They've been at it since Sunday when at first this was about rescue. Now the tide has shifted to recovery.

It’s a job they know could mean seeing the absolute worst, but they say it's less about what they find and more about what they can offer to grieving families.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis shared the same thoughts having seen some of the devastation himself.

“We’re trying to get everybody a peaceful resolution and sometimes it may not be the peaceful resolution that we wish for,” Davis said.

18 people died in the storm that washed away homes and tore apart families. At last count, three people remain missing. It’s part of why work here won’t stop. After days of waiting, this is closure the community relies on.

“It’s going to be a time when people say I’ve done all I can do. We understand that. That’s why we’re trying to mix some of our assets...The devastation is unbelievable and it’s going to take us some time,” said Davis.

Sheriff Davis says the toughest part about this process has been coordinating all the volunteer efforts and placing his deputies where they need to be.

So if you are interested in volunteering, make sure to check in with deputies so they know what resources you have at your disposal. You can check in with deputies at Dollar Tree off West Main Street in Waverly.