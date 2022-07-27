NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking for more volunteer tutors to support students this year!

The district is working with PENCIL, Vanderbilt's Tutor Nashville in addition to other organizations around the community to expand the tutoring program.

The tutors will be matched with students and will provide support in three 30-minute long virtual or in-person sessions every week during the semester starting on September 19.

Session times will take place during the regular school day or during structured before or after-school programming.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Accelerating Scholars Program website.