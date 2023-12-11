Volunteers clean up tornado damage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The clean-up in Springfield is underway after a suspected tornado there briefly touched down along Memorial Boulevard.

It damaged a Kroger and several other nearby businesses, as well as homes.

But volunteers were out in force Sunday to help neighbors clear the debris left behind.

Xzavier Thompson from Greenbrier was just one of many who put their chainsaws to work in the town.

"I just wanted to help out wherever I could," Thompson said. "I'm thankful I could do it."

Thompson spent hours with his chainsaw, contributing to a giant growing pile of tornado debris.

"Mostly limbing up trees, some people need boarded up windows and stuff, there's all sorts of stuff to do out here," Thompson said.

Schools will be open Monday in Robertson County, with bus drivers using discretion, for good reason.

"This whole neighborhood, everybody needs help out here," Thompson said.