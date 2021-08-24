Volunteers come from all over to help Humphreys County flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn (WTVF) — Everywhere you look there is flood debris in Waverly, but there are also many ways to help the flood victims throughout the county.

Shoes, pants, food and even money; the donations that are pouring into Waverly are truly amazing. The community members say they’re not surprised by the help but they’re truly grateful.

"I’m not surprised at Humphrey’s and the outpouring from people in Humphrey’s County and the state of Tennessee because that’s just what do, we’re the volunteer state, and if people are in need, we’re going to help them if we can," said volunteer Carolyn Williams.

Even through mass devastation goodness has found a way. Volunteers from across the state and even the country have banded together to help flood victims from Saturday's storms.

At the Waverly United Methodist Church, neighbors and strangers dropped off donations some in the form of clothes, others in cash and even a refrigerator.

And just outside in the parking lot, Michael Spencer drove from Nashville to cook hotdogs and feed a community in need of nourishing.

"I believe that we have a duty to help each other, you know food trucks we feed everybody we go out to the communities all the time in people come out to support us and help us with our small businesses. So, we can put ourselves in a position to help them out to why not," said Spencer.

The help also coming in efforts to make sure memories weren't washed away. Volunteers at Waverly United Methodist are working to reunite these lost photos to families missing them.

"We’re glad to see everyone is here, a lot of people coming in to help, and we need it, we need all the help we can get," said Ben Wells.

Wells is not only thankful for the help but also to be alive along with his family.

"My sister is in the ER right now with a miscarriage, she was stuck on her roof. They had to shoot through the roof with a shotgun and crawl out through a whirlybird and she had a 2-year-old son with her."

Wells is just one of hundreds of flood victims grateful for the help and the volunteers say they're glad to give it to those who lost so much.

NewsChannel 5 has partnered with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help our neighbors in need. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. You can also call 615-321-4939.