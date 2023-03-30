Volunteers commend The Covenant School teachers for holding it together for the students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The teachers and staff at The Covenant School did everything they could to protect and comfort the students on Monday.

Volunteers who were staged at the reunification center at Woodmont Baptist Church said they were so impressed.

"The one thing you noticed as you looked around was these kids were very much acting like normal kids, and that was because of the teachers," said Pete Griffin, a first responder.

Busloads of students from preschool through sixth grade were brought to the reunification center after the shooting at their school.

Pete Griffin can't stop thinking about the teachers' composure.

"That's what you saw. The kids were doing all right, and the adults were holding it together, but you just knew these faculty really needed support, but they were willing to forgo what their immediate needs were for these kids," Griffin said.

Rachel Pritchett and Pippa, a therapy dog, with Daystar Counseling Ministries were also there. The counselor was around to help teachers talk to the children.

"The little bitties, I'm hopeful that they're blissfully unaware... the three-year-olds... the little guys. With older ones... they're going to ask you big, hard philosophical questions that you don't have the answers, and it's OK to say I don't know," said Rachel Pritchett.

The volunteers were impressed with how respectful everyone was in the tough situation.

"The teachers that day, they were the first first responders," Griffin said.

Daystar Counseling Ministries is providing free counseling for the Covenant staff as well as school families.