Volunteers help clear about 3,000 pounds of trash at Sevenmile Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland River Compact group hosted its first cleanup event of the year and helped remove around 3,000 pounds of trash from Sevenmile Creek in the Paragon Mills community.

Organizers said Sevenmile Creek is located on a Metro Nashville Flood Buyout Site and as a result, it accumulates a lot of litter when the rain falls.

The cleanup effort was a team effort between the CRC, Metro Water Services, and four partner organizations: Responsible Stewardship, Alt Route Meals, REI, and Vanderbilt’s Students Promoting Environmental Awareness and Responsibility organization (SPEAR).

Volunteer and founder of Alt Route Meals, Hope Westall, said the trash and chemicals left behind can affect the water quality in our community, which is why she wanted to help.

"It's incredible for people to come and give up their day and volunteer their time. And it just shows what a great community that we get to be a part of, that people are willing to come out here and do this. Because without 50 people, there wouldn't be 3,000 pounds of trash over there by the end of the day, so it's really cool," Westall said.

The Cumberland River Compact says it's planning another community cleanup event in the next few months.