Volunteers join Sebastian Rogers's dad for a search in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nearly a month since 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his Hendersonville home, leaving authorities and community members with questions and concerns. Authorities believe that the autistic teen wandered off, with a flashlight and no shoes.

Despite the passage of time, the search for Sebastian remains relentless, with community members rallying alongside Sebastian's father in unwavering support.

On Saturday, volunteers braved through challenging terrain at Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville — they confronted remnants of a tornado that struck the area last December.

"It's really difficult to get through," Rachel Barry Stinson said, pointing out the persistent obstacles of fallen trees, debris, and damaged infrastructure.

Volunteers like Rachel Barry Stinson are remaining steadfast in their commitment to the search.

"The search for Sebastian hit close to home. I actually have five boys, so I can't imagine what that would be like," shared Stinson.

Joined by others like Kaylee Burgess, volunteers continue to stand with Sebastian's father, Seth Rogers, in the hopes of finding clues that could lead to Sebastian's whereabouts.

"I can't imagine what he's going through. He has just been asking for help and been involved in the search. The somber side of what we're looking for is difficult," admitted Stinson.

These volunteers are hoping for the best.

"That's what we're hoping for very soon — that they can bring Sebastian home and there will be closure and resolve," remarked Stinson.

Volunteers did have scent trained dogs out today and we’re told something of interest may have been found.

We reached out to the TBI and the Sumner County Sheriff's Office and we’re told there is no indication that what was found, if anything, is connected to Sebastian’s case.

Anyone with tips on the case is asked to call 1-800 TBI-FIND.