Volunteers needed for Metro’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are two days out from the Metro's first mass vaccination event, but officials need help to hit their goal of getting 10,000 people vaccinated.

The event, which will be a big step in vaccinating our area, is being held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Metro is asking for volunteers to help with the vaccinations.

But here’s the catch - volunteers need to have an active healthcare license. The volunteer form says there are two shifts one from 5 a.m. to noon and the other noon to 7 p.m.

This is expected to be a full event – all the slots were filled up within two hours. Metro health officials say there will be 20 lanes set up in the east parking lot.

People who are in the current vaccination phase will get the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you would like to help out and qualify, you can sign up here.

