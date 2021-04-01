Volunteers needed to help flood victims; here's how to sign up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a huge need for volunteers right now in Music City. Hands On Nashville is looking for folks to help with flood cleanup efforts.

Last weekend’s flooding event caused major damage to homes across Davidson County and the Mid-State. Many homes were flooded, and personal property was destroyed. The flood waters also brought with it a lot of debris and litter that scattered all over some areas.

People will have the chance to volunteer to remove trash and gut damaged apartments and houses.

Volunteer Project Manager Thomas Bynum says Hands On Nashville has been busy nonstop with all the recent devastation and says flood damage cleanup comes with its own set of challenges.

“Floods are definitely a different kind of animal from a tornado because water can be so damaging to structures. One of the main things they will be doing is mucking and gutting. So, you go into a property that’s been damaged. You clear out all of the belongings that have been affected. Cleanup as much as you can and start to gut the property. So that could be cutting out drywall or removing flooring,” said Bynum.

There are a lot of positions needing to be filled, and Hands On Nashville knows people will step up to the plate to help.

“It’s just kind of been one thing after another this past year, but through all of that, we’ve been blown away with the number of people who have stepped up to help the community,” Bynum added.

There are several volunteer opportunities happening today and throughout the weekend. You can sign up by going to Hands on Nashville’s website at HON.org.