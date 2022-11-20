Volunteers plant hundred of trees in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of volunteers teamed up to help plant hundreds of new trees across Davidson County on Saturday.

It was all part of the Inaugural Fall Planting Party put-on by the non-profit Cumberland River Compact.

Areas that received new trees include Donelson, Edwin Warner Park, and North, East and South Nashville.

Organizers say the event is part of a bigger mission to plant 500,000 in Davidson County by 2050.

Participants say the result will be a healthier city.

"These trees help to restore our urban canopy and improve urban heat. They of course provide us shade in the summer and then improve water quality as well," program manager at Cumberland River Compact, Catherine Price, said.

If you missed out on today's planting party volunteers said you'll have a change to join the next one come Spring.