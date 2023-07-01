Volunteers rally around woman in danger of losing her family home of 80 years

A Nashville woman in danger of losing the home that has been in her family for 80 years has new hope thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Clarence Howard braved the heat to volunteer his time to cut back weeds, trim trees and remove debris from the backyard of the home on 19th Avenue North.

"When I heard the story, it gave me a calling to go do something," Howard, who owns TLC Home Improvement and Lawn Care, said. "I can make this yard look good and I can make this yard come into compliance with codes."

Howard said he grew up in the neighborhood and remembers the house. He said it is historic and worth saving.

Howard's work is already paying off, and it is leaving Sandra Midgett Vannoy feeling hopeful.

"I think we're going to get it done," Vannoy, whose family has owned the home for 80 years, said. "Codes gave us a little more time."

On June 5, Metro Codes sent a letter informing the homeowner of the pending house demolition. A spokesperson said the order came after several notices, warrants were issued to the homeowner and a hearing in 2021 was scheduled to consider demolition. The homeowner was given until June of 2021 to repair the property, but did not respond to any outreach from Metro Codes.

Since the situation had not been rectified in January of 2022, Metro Codes was required by law to issue a demolition order on the structure. A letter informing the homeowner of the demolition was sent on June 5.

Now, Metro Codes has informed the property owner they will continue to work with them if they apply for a permit to make the necessary structural repairs within 90 days.

Vannoy said she has tried to maintain the home through the years, but after battling recent health issues and her husband's Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, it has become difficult.

Still, she maintains that the house is livable and she intends to move there again in the near future.

With the help of people like Howard, Vannoy believes that day will come.

"There’s been like 75 people calling and wanting to do something, and to everyone, I thank you so much," Vannoy said. "Any contractors who would like to donate their time or wood or materials, we would appreciate it."

More work still needs to be done. Vannoy has set up a Go Fund Me to help with the costs.

Vannoy also said people can donate supplies or just go by the home and help. Anyone interested in helping the family with the necessary repairs to the home can contact Sandra Midgett Vannoy at 615-509-4378.