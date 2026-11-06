Volunteers team up to build playground for Nashville nonprofit early education center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit focused on early childhood education is weeks away from opening a new childcare center on Clifton Avenue, and a team of more than 120 volunteers just helped make it a little more ready for kids.

CarMax associates spent time this week building a playground and painting a mural at the new location for Equally Created, an early education organization founded to make childcare accessible to everyone.

"We have over 120 CarMax associates here that volunteered to come out here and spend their time making this playground happen," said Cari Blevins with CarMax.

The project was a collaboration between CarMax, Equally Created, and KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to bring playgrounds to underserved communities.

Leslie Hanson, the founder and executive director of Equally Created, said the organization is built around an important mission.

"We're going to offer early education, we're going to offer it to everyone, and prioritize those that need it most and need our help the most," Hanson said.

The Clifton Avenue location is expected to open at the end of the month. For Hanson, watching the community show up to help bring it to life has been overwhelming.

"It is astounding to me sometimes the generosity of people. You know, being a nonprofit and doing what we do, we are a little dependent on people coming and supporting us, but to actually see it in real time, it's super meaningful," Hanson said.

They are hosting a fall festival on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 2-5 p.m. The new location will be at 3810 Clifton Avenue in Nashville. To learn more about childcare opportunities, click here.

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