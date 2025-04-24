Volunteers use tires to create lanes for cyclists and pedestrians on Antioch Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A section of Antioch Pike has been temporarily reduced from four lanes to two as part of a new safety initiative near Nashville schools.

Volunteers are repurposing 350 tires from landfills, painting them white, and using them to mark off bike lanes and create more space for pedestrians alongside Wright Middle School and Glencliff High School.

"We're working together to show that this can slow traffic, make people think twice before they want to speed in front of these three public schools," said Wade Munday, Bridgestone Americas Director of Corporate Philanthropy and Social Impact.

The initiative is a partnership between Bridgestone, NDOT and the Civic Design Center.

“This is an area that needs better and safer sidewalks for people to walk and get to and from school, to and from daycare," Munday said. "Dozens of kids were out playing in their front yard, and this provides much-needed protection for them.”

Project leaders don't expect the changes to significantly impact traffic flow in the area. They will be monitoring the effectiveness of the recycled tire barriers while engaging with community members for feedback.

Have you noticed these new safety features on your commute? We'd love to hear from you. Share your observations or suggestions by emailing Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.