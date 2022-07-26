NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland River Compact put out the call for volunteers to clean up Mill Creek, a waterway that was trashed after flooding in 2021.

The cleanup effort is planned for an area of Mill Creek off Massman Drive. Joe Chapman is one of the organizers. The group has already held multiple volunteer cleanups for the flooding.

"It's pretty sad," said Chapman. "But, being able to come out here with volunteers and seeing the support and rallying around projects like these from the city from our volunteers. It makes you feel better because it shows that people actually care."

Trash from flooding of a nearby warehouse in 2021 caused restaurant supplies and computer parts to flow into the water.

Bags, cords, styrofoam cups and a number of other types of garbage are still easily found all along the creek.

Anita Sheridan is allowing the compact to hold the cleanup on her shared private land on the creek.

"It was awful to look at because you can see how pretty it is," said Sheridan.

Sheridan said at one point she used to swim in the creek. However, no one is doing that anymore.

"We had a swimming hole down here. We don't swim in it anymore because it's more contaminated," she said.

Signups for Saturday's cleanup can be found on the Cumberland River Compact's website.