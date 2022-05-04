Sara Beth Meyers concedes Davidson County District Attorney primary to Glenn Funk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a concession of loss from the second-place candidate and votes showing him leading by more than 4,000 ballots, it appears Glenn Funk will remain the Davidson County District Attorney.

With 72% of precincts' reporting in the Democratic primary, Glenn Funk collected 25,139 votes, with Sara Beth Myers following with 21,451 votes. Danielle Nellis received the least amount of votes at 8,786.

Funk wasn't immediately available for comment, but Myers said she conceded the race.

“This obviously isn’t the result we wanted. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who supported this campaign, from the voters, to our hard-working staff and volunteers, to my husband, John, and parents, who were so supportive while I’ve been campaigning," Myers said. "I’m proud of how we ran this campaign. I proposed major reforms that I hope the administration will incorporate for the safety of our city. I love Nashville and I will continue to serve this city however I can."

Because there are no Republican candidates on the ballot, Funk will not face anyone in the general election in August.

Levi Ismail contributed to this report.