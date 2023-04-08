VP Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to Nashville, shows support for 'the Tennessee Three'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise stop in Nashville to show her support for the Tennessee lawmakers who lost their seats in the state House of Representatives.

She visited with Former Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, as well as Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and state Democratic leaders before heading to a rally at the Memorial Chapel on the Fisk University Campus.

Jones and Pearson were expelled from the House this week after leading protests on the House floor following the deadly shooting at The Covenant School, while Rep. Johnson kept her job by one vote.

In addition to Democratic state lawmakers, Mayor John Cooper, multiple Metro Council members, and Fisk students filled the seats at Memorial Chapel. Hundreds gathered outside the chapel before the event hoping to get a seat inside.

At-large Metro Council Member Zulfat Suara took the podium first, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduced Vice President Harris.

She began by praising Jones, Pearson and Johnson for their courage, while all three sat in the front row.

"They understood the importance to say the people will not be silenced," said Harris.

She went on to criticize Tennessee House Republican's decision to expel Jones and Pearson.

"A democracy says you don't silence the people, you don’t stifle the people, you don’t turn of their microphones when they are speaking about the importance of life and liberty.”

She turned her attention to the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School, and called for tougher gun control laws. She referenced a ban on assault weapons, as well as, background checks and red flag laws.

"Let's not fall for the false choice which suggests you are either in favor of the 2nd amendment, or you want gun safety laws," said Harris. "We can and should do both."

Harris ended her speech with a call to action for the younger generation. She encouraged them to follow in the steps of the Tennessee Three. She said they must keep fighting for what they believe in.

"We will not be defeated, we will not be deterred, we will not throw up our hands when it’s time to roll up our sleeves," said Harris. "We will fight. We will lead, and speak with truth and speak about freedom and justice."