VP Kamala Harris to travel to Nashville, meet with lawmakers and students

Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 13:21:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a surprise trip to Nashville Friday to meet with state lawmakers and students.

The trip comes less than 24 hours after Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled from Tennessee House of Representatives and Rep. Gloria Johnson retained her seat by one vote.

Harris tweeted this Friday morning:

The visit to Music City was unscheduled when her plans for Friday was released Thursday night.

More information on the visit is expected to be released later Friday.

