VP Kamala Harris to travel to Nashville, meet with lawmakers and students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a surprise trip to Nashville Friday to meet with state lawmakers and students.

The trip comes less than 24 hours after Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled from Tennessee House of Representatives and Rep. Gloria Johnson retained her seat by one vote.

Harris tweeted this Friday morning:

Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville.



How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond?



By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough.



This is undemocratic and dangerous. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 7, 2023

The visit to Music City was unscheduled when her plans for Friday was released Thursday night.

More information on the visit is expected to be released later Friday.