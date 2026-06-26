W.O. Smith Music School's Camp Backbeat gives affordable music education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some students hoping to break into music, a weeklong camp offered a pretty stunning experience. It's a true whirlwind for those who appreciate the opportunity.

For a band photoshoot, you've gotta get the right look. A group of teen students rummaged through boxes of props and costumes.

"It is Phantom of the Opera," one student said, throwing on a cape. "I just don't think it'll match me."

You've got to get the right concept. Here's what this crew came up with for their photoshoot; they would be gathered as a light shines down on them from a hovering UFO.

"So you're the actual aliens rather than being abducted by aliens?" I asked one of the students.

"That's actually a really good question!" she laughed.

It's a work in progress.

"Kinda a groovy Earth, Wind & Fire vibe we were going for," said student Jaida Hayes.

Love the reference. By the way, Hayes is a member of student band The Vision.

"It was based on the idea that we have a lot of different visions for what this band could look like," she explained.

If this is a Behind the Music special on The Vision, here's the story of how they got here.

It starts with a man named W.O. Smith who launched the W.O. Smith Music School in 1984. Helping to continue Smith's original mission today is music education director Jordan Morrison.

"It's to provide access and equity for low income students to be able to access music education," Morrison said. "If they qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, they qualify to come here. They participate in ensembles, lessons."

Actually, Hayes' dad and several other family members took lessons at W.O. Smith Music School.

"I started taking lessons here when I was eight or nine-years-old," she added.

"They come here for 50 cents per activity, per time," said Morrison.

What's happening now at the school is called Camp Backbeat. During a week of camp, students form bands. They rehearse together, hear from industry professionals, and by the end of the week come some big opportunities.

"They're recording tomorrow at Columbia Studio A on Music Row," Morrison said.

On Saturday come live performances at EXIT/IN.

"Now that we're getting closer to performance, it's a little stressful," Hayes said with a smile. "We're trying to lock in our parts, get the rhythm right."

"For a camp like this, you'd normally pay hundreds of dollars to have access to it," Morrison said. "Our students pay ten dollars for the week."

Back at that UFO alien abduction photoshoot, the band gathered together, staring up at a spaceship that would be added as a graphic later.

"We were kinda teleported, I guess, and we found each other, and we're a band now," Hayes said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.