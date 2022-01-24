Waffle House shooting case: Travis Reinking appears in court for motions hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travis Reinking, the man accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, appeared in court on Monday for a motions hearing a day before jury selection is set to begin.

Watch the hearing below:

Travis Reinking in court for motions hearing

Four people – DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin – were killed in the shooting on April 22, 2018. Reinking was taken into custody the following day after a tense 34-hour manhunt. He was found in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.

Monday's hearing was administrative to set the ground rules for the jury selection process, which will take place the rest of the week. Opening statements are set to begin next Monday.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial. He has been held in custody since his arrest on April 23, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and is facing life in prison.