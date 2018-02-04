Waived Adoption Fees Celebrate 'Dog Bowl'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A football-themed celebration started early at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Adoption fees were waived all day on Saturday for all animals in honor of the first ever "Dog Bowl" on Animal Planet.

Most people have seen the Puppy Bowl, but this year, the Dog Bowl featured middle-aged and senior dogs. It aired on Saturday. Eight-year-old Bucky represented Metro Nashville in the televised furry football game.

Bucky has already been adopted, but officials said the game will hopefully help other rescue and shelter dogs find forever homes.

“Having these animals showcased on such a national level is getting them more face time, which gets them adopted,” said Tammy Jo Hallman, volunteer and events coordinator at MACC. “I know a lot of people fall for puppies, but these older dogs are just as great.”

Two dogs will represent Middle Tennessee in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. One is from the Nashville Humane Association and another from Big Fluffy Dog Rescue.