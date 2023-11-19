Walk Bike Nashville hosts memorial walk for victims of road traffic on World Day of Remembrance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is world day of remembrance for road traffic victims, and Walk Bike Nashville is hosting a memorial walk from Public Square Park to the State Capitol at 1:00 p.m. to commemorate the lives lost.

At the Walk Bike Nashville gathering, Alyssa Milligan, Nate Isbell, Josh Sowers and Allison Warmuth, all parents of pedestrians who lost their lives on Nashville streets, will speak.

Walk Bike is asking those who attend to wear yellow in remembrance. They say the programming after the walk begins at the north side of the capitol, where 1,000 yellow flags will be planted to honor each of the lives lost in Tennessee to preventable fatal crashes.

In Nashville, over 300 pedestrians have been injured and at least 20 have died so far in 2023, according to Metro Nashville Police Department data from October.

World day of remembrance is meant to remember all those who have been seriously killed or injured on the roads, show how important emergency services are, advocate for better support of road traffic victims and families and promote preventative actions to keep more deaths from taking place.

The event map and RSVP are available online if you want to attend.