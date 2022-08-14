Walk Bike Nashville pushing petition to keep public infrastructure open during big events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's the Tomato Art Fest or last weekend's Music City Grand Prix, Nashville is always hosting big events.

Walking and biking activists are pushing for changes when those events come to town.

Earlier this month during the Music City Grand Prix, the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, was shutdown to accommodate for the event.

It's a situation activists don't want to see happen again. Earlier this week, Walk Bike Nashville, delivered more nearly 900 signatures to Mayor Cooper's office calling for a policy change.

"Residents of Nashville talked to us last year and exclaimed just how important it was to have safe infrastructure to get in and out of the city and so this petition did sit dormant for a year but with the Grand Prix coming back and us reopening the city to events this petition became very active," education and engagement manager for Walk Bike Nashville, Cathy Carrillo said.

Carrillo said the push is more than just expanding access to infrastructure it's about saving lives.

"We are on track to beat the number of pedestrian fatalities this year from last year. So last year we had 33 pedestrian fatalities, this year we're at 22 and counting," she said.

Activists said when public infrastructure shuts down that usually results in commuters taking a more dangerous path.

"That just means that people get pushed into ditches, people get pushed onto the roads, and people get pushed into much less safer roadways," Carrillo said.

An advisor from Mayor Cooper's office told Walk Bike Nashville this is an issue they're prioritizing and are working with NDOT to keep sidewalks and bike lanes open during construction projects. An official announcement from the Mayor's office on their solution is expected this week.

Carrillo said she's glad to see progress happening, but said it's only a start.

"We know there is another step that needs to happen which means also during events because we are an event city," she said.

Walk Bike Nashville's petition is still open, you can access it HERE.