Walk Bike Nashville teaches adults to ride bikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Learning to ride a bike can be daunting, especially for adults who didn't learn to ride one as a child.

Well, non-profit Walk Bike Nashville, is ready to help people of all ages learn to ride with confidence.

The group hosts 'Adult Learn to Ride' classes the 3rd Sunday of every month from 1-4 pm at different locations throughout Nashville.

Are you a grown-up that never got the chance to learn how to ride a bike?



Well turns out @walkbikenash has a class for that! pic.twitter.com/xNcRfEK6zi — Araceli Crescencio NC5 (@aracelireports) April 25, 2022

Instructors guide people through the whole process beginning with lessons on balance. The classes are designed for people of all riding abilities. Biking enthusiasts said they want to promote a healthy lifestyle, and teach people something they can enjoy.

"I like seeing people that grasp it again and are learning that are older. But when I see a young person that has never ridden a bike all of a sudden learn and scream out I'm flying I'm free. It's like my heart lifts," said Jeff Broussard.

Broussard and his wife run, BIKE FUN, a Nashville non-profit that provides bicycle instruction for people of all ages, sizes, and abilities.

Broussard teams up with Walk Bike Nashville to promote fitness, adventure, and a love for bicycles.

"By bringing more bicycle information, we create more awareness for bicycles, which makes the city more bicycle friendly, makes the town healthier, and gives people something fun to do," he said.

Walk Bike Nashville's 18th annual Tour de Nash is now open for registration for all cyclists. For a list of future Walk Bike Nashville classes, visit their website.

