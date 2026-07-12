Walk for Lives brings families together in Springfield to honor fentanyl victims and demand change

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Faces line a fence at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Springfield with each photo representing a life cut short by fentanyl.

Families gathered there for Walk for Lives, a nationwide movement bringing together those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl toxicity to raise awareness and push for change.

"All of these are children, loved ones that have passed from fentanyl toxicity. We are here to spread awareness," Browning.

For Lori Browning, the walk is personal. She lost her son Ethan on December 6, 2022, about 21 days before his 21st birthday.

"So I know he's proud of us and spreading awareness and you know, I feel this presence. We can probably feel all these families presence with the way the wind's blowing today and blowing our lanyards around. It's just so beautiful," Browning said.

Crystal Van Devender walks in memory of her brother Jonathan Mabbitt, who she said was exposed to fentanyl without knowing it.

"This is my brother, Jonathan Mabbitt. He's 29. Well, he was 29 when he passed. He was a hard worker. He went to a party. Got something that was laced. And he left behind two children," Van Deventer said.

Families at the event said awareness is critical, especially among young people, because fentanyl can be hidden in other substances. They said the distinction matters.

"This is not an overdose. This is a poisoning," said Browning.

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