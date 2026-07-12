Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
47  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Walk for Lives brings families together in Springfield to honor fentanyl victims and demand change

"This is not an overdose. This is a poisoning." Families gathered in Springfield to honor loved ones lost to fentanyl and warn others about a drug they say can impact anyone.
Faces on a fence at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Springfield — each one a life lost to fentanyl. Families gathered for Walk for Lives to honor their loved ones and demand change.
Springfield families march to honor fentanyl victims at Walk for Lives
Posted

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Faces line a fence at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Springfield with each photo representing a life cut short by fentanyl.

Families gathered there for Walk for Lives, a nationwide movement bringing together those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl toxicity to raise awareness and push for change.

"All of these are children, loved ones that have passed from fentanyl toxicity. We are here to spread awareness," Browning.

For Lori Browning, the walk is personal. She lost her son Ethan on December 6, 2022, about 21 days before his 21st birthday.

"So I know he's proud of us and spreading awareness and you know, I feel this presence. We can probably feel all these families presence with the way the wind's blowing today and blowing our lanyards around. It's just so beautiful," Browning said.

Crystal Van Devender walks in memory of her brother Jonathan Mabbitt, who she said was exposed to fentanyl without knowing it.

"This is my brother, Jonathan Mabbitt. He's 29. Well, he was 29 when he passed. He was a hard worker. He went to a party. Got something that was laced. And he left behind two children," Van Deventer said.

Families at the event said awareness is critical, especially among young people, because fentanyl can be hidden in other substances. They said the distinction matters.

"This is not an overdose. This is a poisoning," said Browning.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.