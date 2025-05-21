Walk-in mental health crisis center in Clarksville to offer care at no cost to patients

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mental health crisis center in Clarksville is providing critical services to Tennessee residents without the financial burden that can accompany mental health care.

Centerstone's Walk-in Center and Crisis Stabilization Unit in Clarksville, which officially opens in July, will operate similarly to an urgent care center and emergency room specifically for behavioral and mental health needs.

"It's a place where somebody who's having a mental health crisis can show up 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Kara Merriam, director of crisis services for Centerstone Tennessee.

The center will allow patients in crisis to stay for up to 23 hours to receive treatment and connect to services.

For those requiring additional care, the center's crisis stabilization unit can accommodate stays of up to five days.

Centerstone officials said there is a significant need for such services in the area.

"It's a very busy community, we run mobile crisis in this area and we do probably 250 crisis assessments a month," said Becky Stoll, senior vice president of crisis services for Centerstone.

A key feature of the new facility is that patients will face no out-of-pocket costs, thanks to grant money from the state and funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The center will also benefit local law enforcement, who often serve as first responders to mental health crises.

"Often times the police are the first ones to respond to someone in crisis and we want to get them the best care that they can," said Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine.

Chief Burdine noted that the facility will help streamline the process of connecting individuals to appropriate care while allowing officers to return to other duties more quickly.

For Merriam, a longtime Clarksville resident, the center represents an important resource for her community.

"We can keep them here in their community where they can have more support," she said.

Centerstone operates 11 clinic locations across Tennessee and has additional facilities in other states.

Click here for more information on finding a center in your area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.