'Walls of Love' making its way to Nashville, bringing necessities to those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a lot of heart behind an effort to make necessities available to the people who need them.

It's called "Walls of Love".

These makeshift walls are erected in areas in need with necessities hung on them for people to grab them.

This effort was started by a woman who was once homeless and pregnant, who says she knows what it's like to lose hope. A wall will be put up starting at 10 this morning at the corner of 3rd Avenue and James Robertson Parkway downtown.