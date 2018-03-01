Walmart To Raise Age Limit To Buy Firearms and Ammunition To 21

Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 7:14PM CST expiring February 28 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 6:28PM CST expiring February 28 at 9:15PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Wayne

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 4:05PM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 3:45PM CST expiring March 1 at 12:45AM CST in effect for: Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 3:16PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 3:14PM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 3:13PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:31PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:59PM CST expiring March 1 at 2:59AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:57PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 9 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:56PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:58PM CST expiring March 10 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:54PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Warren

Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 2:45PM CST expiring March 4 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 2:45PM CST expiring March 1 at 10:26PM CST in effect for: Stewart

Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 2:45PM CST expiring March 1 at 9:37PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 2:45PM CST expiring March 4 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Advisory issued February 28 at 2:45PM CST expiring March 4 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Humphreys

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:38PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:37PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:38PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Union

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 3 at 5:42PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 3 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:05PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 3 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:04AM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:35PM CST expiring March 4 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:28PM CST expiring March 3 at 10:21AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:27PM CST expiring March 1 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Greenup, Lewis

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:27PM CST expiring March 1 at 10:47AM CST in effect for: Bracken, Campbell, Pendleton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:27PM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:27PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:27PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:12PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:22PM CST expiring March 1 at 2:22PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:22PM CST expiring March 1 at 2:22PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:20PM CST expiring March 17 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:20PM CST expiring March 17 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:20PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:20AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 2:17PM CST expiring March 18 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 1:55PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 5 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:23PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:23PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 4 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:17PM CST in effect for: Hardeman

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 2 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 2 at 8:45PM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 3 at 6:51PM CST in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 1 at 1:17PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Areal Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:09AM CST expiring March 1 at 11:30AM CST in effect for: Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, Trigg

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 1 at 4:32AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 5 at 8:30AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:29AM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:28AM CST expiring March 1 at 4:27AM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:28AM CST expiring March 1 at 4:27AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:28AM CST expiring March 1 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Trimble

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:28AM CST expiring March 4 at 7:12PM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:28AM CST expiring March 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:20AM CST expiring March 2 at 2:42AM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:19AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:30AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:35AM CST expiring March 1 at 12:34PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Areal Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:59AM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Union

Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:40AM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:40AM CST expiring March 2 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:40AM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Perry

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 11:12PM CST expiring March 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 15 at 6:32PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 17 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 16 at 7:05PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:17PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 1:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Blount, Bradley, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Sevier, Union

Areal Flood Watch issued February 27 at 1:58PM CST expiring March 1 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 11:33AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson