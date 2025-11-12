Want to find the darkest skies to view the northern lights? We've got a map.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to find the darkest skies in your area to give you the best chance of viewing the northern lights Wednesday night?

This map linked on the National Park Service website can point you where to go. Areas away from city lights work best. The map can drill down the street level accuracy, letting you know the levels of light pollution in your neighborhood.

We would love to see and share the pictures you take of the northern lights in middle Tennessee! Send your pictures to My5@NewsChannel5.com, tell us your name and where you're from, and you may see your submissions on the air!