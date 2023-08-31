Want to help Hurricane Idalia victims from Tennessee? Here's how you can

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Hurricane Idalia makes its presence felt throughout the South, what's the best way to help victims?

Disaster relief groups say when it comes to donating to relief efforts, it's always better to send money than supplies.

For one, relief groups can keep a better eye on products' expiration dates when they buy them themselves.

But the main reason is scale: buying in bulk means something much different for disaster groups than it does for the average consumer.

"We can buy three to five times as much for the same dollar you can buy," said Mike Lewis, with Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort in Nashville.

The group has several truckloads of supplies ready to go at a moment's notice, with thousands more food boxes set to be packed on Thursday.

"We're very blessed to be able to say we can have a truck loaded in an hour, once I get a call," Lewis said.

You can donate to any of the organizations below to help with hurricane relief:

Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort

The Salvation Army

The American Red Cross