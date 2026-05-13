Want to help make special athletes' dreams come true? Sign up to volunteer this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Special Olympics are coming up this weekend, and your help is needed to make the event a success!

More than 1,500 hundred athletes are coming into town to participate in the games, which will be held on the campus of Lipscomb University from Friday through Sunday.

We're told the games are still in need of more than 150 volunteers to help in several areas on Sunday, including several sports like track and field and pickleball, as well as folks to help out with award ceremonies.

Head here for details on how you can get signed up.

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