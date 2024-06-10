Want to know the latest in the East Bank Development? Here's where you can go

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More discussion will take place today about the deal that will transform the East Bank in Nashville.

The Metro Planning Commission and members of the Nash East Bank are having an information session that could provide some updates to what's been a heavily talked about project.

Monday at 6 p.m. they're having the session to let the public know about the latest updates in the process and what the project looks like going forward.

The project opens the door for a range of intense mixed uses including 1.2 million square feet of office space for business, 1,400+ residential units, 225-thousand square feet of retail and restaurant space with a maximum height of 30 stories, and more.

Construction can't happen right away, and changes could still be made to the overall design. According to a preliminary development schedule included in Metro documents, construction on affordable housing and hotel development wouldn't begin until June of 2026.

The new Nissan Stadium is anticipated to open for the 2027 season.

The latest update was in April, where the Metro Council unanimously approved a Master Developer agreement with The Fallon Company.

The meeting tonight at 6 p.m. will be at the Cross Point Church on Cowan Street in Germantown.